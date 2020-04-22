Habakkuk’s Desperate Plea to God

💦 “O LORD, how long shall I cry, And You will not hear? Even cry out to You, “Violence!” And You will not save. Why do You show me iniquity, And cause me to see trouble? For plundering and violence are before me; There is strife, and contention arises. Therefore the law is powerless, And justice never goes forth. For the wicked surround the righteous; Therefore perverse judgment proceeds.” ~ Habakkuk 1:1-4

Note:

It’s not so unusual for the man of God to become emotionally overwhelmed by the circumstances surrounding him – uttering before God words in prayer that run contrary to what he knows about God’s character and sovereign will. Have you, in a moment of great anguish, cried out to God with a sense of hopelessness too? I have. God knows we are jars of clay. Trust him friend….. He knows what He is doing – with you and with this world. 💕

Our Mission

William and Sue have been Christ followers serving the Lord for more than 40 years.  Together forever, they realize just how critical today's issues are in relationship to the Church, bible prophecy and the need for individual, corporate and national repentance. They sincerely believe that every issue facing the church today - has an answer found in God's Word, the Holy Bible. It is their hope that this bible teaching website encourages each visitor toward maturity and personal holiness - for our redemption draws nearer by the day. Maranatha! Come Lord Jesus!

Daily Bread

For the word of the Lord is right and true; he is faithful in all he does.
Psalm 33:4

