💦 “O LORD, how long shall I cry, And You will not hear? Even cry out to You, “Violence!” And You will not save. Why do You show me iniquity, And cause me to see trouble? For plundering and violence are before me; There is strife, and contention arises. Therefore the law is powerless, And justice never goes forth. For the wicked surround the righteous; Therefore perverse judgment proceeds.” ~ Habakkuk 1:1-4

Note:

It’s not so unusual for the man of God to become emotionally overwhelmed by the circumstances surrounding him – uttering before God words in prayer that run contrary to what he knows about God’s character and sovereign will. Have you, in a moment of great anguish, cried out to God with a sense of hopelessness too? I have. God knows we are jars of clay. Trust him friend….. He knows what He is doing – with you and with this world. 💕