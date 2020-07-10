Family or Faith?

💦 “Then they lifted up their voices and wept again; and ORPAH KISSED HER mother-in-law, but RUTH CLUNG TO HER. And Naomi said, “Look, your sister-in-law has gone back to her people and to her gods; return after your sister-in-law.” ~ Ruth 1:14-15

Everyone, at some very specific point in their lives, comes to that proverbial “fork in the road” where a profound decision MUST be rendered – a decision that will have eternal consequences.

Indeed, decision day arrived for these two sisters, Orpah and Ruth. Each one had to decide which path they were going to follow. Their souls must’ve labored with much emotional duress as they individually made their decisions.

Orpah chose her family and her family’s “gods” – family loyalty, culture, country and tradition. Ruth however, chose to follow Naomi and her “GOD” – the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob – choosing loyalty to Him over loyalty to family.

Orpah is never mentioned in historical records again. Ruth’s story however, has been retold countless times throughout the ages – for she is from a long line of descendents that eventually led to that beautiful baby boy being born of a virgin in a manger in the little town of Bethlehem – the Savior of the world, Jesus the Christ!

I must warn you friend, that if you are facing a “fork in the road” concerning family loyalty over Jesus Christ and His salvation being freely offered – and make a wrong choice – you too, may very well end up in the trash heap of eternal history – and miss eternal life completely.

Please hear my plea; come home to Jesus Christ right now… we are nearly out of time. 💕

