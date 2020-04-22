God’s Answer to Habakkuk’s Desperate Plea for National Deliverance:

👑 “Look among the nations and watch — Be utterly astounded! For I will work a work in your days Which you would not believe, though it were told you. For indeed I AM RAISING UP THE CHALDEANS, A bitter and hasty nation Which marches through the breadth of the earth, To possess dwelling places that are not theirs. They are terrible and dreadful; Their judgment and their dignity proceed from themselves. Their horses also are swifter than leopards, And more fierce than evening wolves. Their chargers charge ahead; Their cavalry comes from afar; They fly as the eagle that hastens to eat. “They all come for violence; Their faces are set like the east wind. They gather captives like sand. They scoff at kings, And princes are scorned by them. They deride every stronghold, For they heap up earthen mounds and seize it. Then his mind changes, and he transgresses; He commits offense, Ascribing this power to his god.” ~ Habakkuk 1:5-11

Note:

Habakkuk was a righteous prophet. He knew that ancient Israel – the same nation that God once described as the “land flowing with milk and honey” was now on the brink of a Chaldean invasion that would see life in Israel changed within a fortnight. Why? God tells them why… because Israel forgot their God whom delivered them from Egyptian bondage; continuing in sins that even their fathers repented of.

Are we in America begging deliverance from God concerning this virus pandemic; in order to maintain our wicked lifestyles unabated. Are we better than Israel. Are our sins somehow less than theirs. Doesn’t God always do right? The United States has been blindsided by the finger of God. Should we not change our prayers from deliverance to repentance? 💦