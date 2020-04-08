🔥 “Now in the morning, as He returned to the city, He was hungry. And seeing a fig tree by the road, He came to it and FOUND NOTHING ON IT BUT LEAVES, and said to it, “Let no fruit grow on you ever again.” Immediately the fig tree withered away. And when the disciples saw it, they marveled, saying, “How did the fig tree wither away so soon?” So Jesus answered and said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but also if you say to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ it will be done. And WHATEVER THINGS YOU ASK IN PRAYER, BELIEVING, YOU WILL RECEIVE.” ~ Matthew 21:18-22

Some of the more misunderstood verses in the Bible center squarely this section of multi-layered teachings: the cursing of the fig tree; moving mountains and the misapplication of “prayer and believing”.

The key to properly understanding and applying this section of verses requires the need for CONTEXT:

The FIG TREE had only leaves on it but bore no fruit! This is very similar to the “Parable of Sower”; specifically, the tree that bore leaves but, under the scorching sun – withered and died. (see Matthew 13)

The FAITH WITHOUT DOUBTING refers to faith that leads to salvation thru the finished work of Jesus the Christ on the cross for payment of our sins! Without that faith, it is impossible to please God! (see Hebrews 11:5-6)

The MOUNTAIN is not about life’s circumstances and your wants generally but rather, the specific problem that is YOUR SIN! Unless your faith rest squarely in the hope that Jesus alone can remove sin’s condemnation and consequences – you will be judged wanting and cast into the fire (just as the withered fig tree died)!

The PRAYER AND BELIEVING and RECEIVING refers to the Gospel of the Good News of Jesus Christ! You MUST repent and believe (see Mark 1:15).

The promise of BELIEVING AND YOU WILL RECEIVE is about God forgiving your sin, removing your condemnation and then, becoming alive in Jesus by the Spirit. You MUST be born twice by God the Spirit regenerating you or you will NEVER see God the Father (see John 3:3)

Conclusion:

Don’t be the fig tree without fruit on it vine – His judgement of that “dead” tree was quick and immediate and so is His coming judgment of this world also! (see Romans 2:6)

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” ~ John 3:16-17 💕