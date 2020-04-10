We Sheep Have Gone Astray

PROPHECY FULFILLED: 💦 “For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that you should follow His steps: “WHO COMMITTED NO SIN, NOR WAS DECEIT FOUND IN HIS MOUTH”; who, when He was reviled, did not revile in return; when He suffered, He did not threaten, but committed Himself to Him who judges righteously; who Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness—by whose stripes you were healed. For you were like sheep going astray, but have now returned to the Shepherd and Overseer of your souls.” ~ I Peter 2:21-25

William and Sue have been Christ followers serving the Lord for more than 40 years.  Together forever, they realize just how critical today's issues are in relationship to the Church, bible prophecy and the need for individual, corporate and national repentance. They sincerely believe that every issue facing the church today - has an answer found in God's Word, the Holy Bible. It is their hope that this bible teaching website encourages each visitor toward maturity and personal holiness - for our redemption draws nearer by the day. Maranatha! Come Lord Jesus!

No one should seek their own good, but the good of others.
1 Corinthians 10:24

Who & What is Anti-Christ: Pastor Jack Hibbs

