💦 PALM SUNDAY: “And when Jesus drew near and saw Jerusalem, HE WEPT over it, saying, “Would that you, even you, had known on this day the things that make for peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes. For the days will come upon you, when your enemies will set up a barricade around you and surround you and hem you in on every side and tear you down to the ground, you and your children within you. And they will not leave one stone upon another in you, because you did not know the time of your visitation.” ~ Luke 19:41-44

Palm Sunday is that day “celebrated” by many as the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, one week before His resurrection from the dead. (see Matthew 21:1–11). As Jesus entered the holy city, He neared the culmination of a long journey toward Golgotha. He had come to save the lost (Luke 19:10), and now was the time — this was the place — to secure that salvation for all that would believe. (see John 3:16-17)

Jesus’s “triumphal entrance” was however, anything but a celebration. The next few days would forever be recorded as the darkest days in human history. Those whom were laying down palm branches before the One being honored as king – did not yet understand that He was coming, not to rule, but to lay down His own life for the lost – you and me.

Over the next week, please do not dishonor God by turning PALM SUNDAY in to some sort of holiday tradition – and grieve the Holy Spirit. Instead, with a contrite heart – remember what Jesus was about to do for all of us – and the reason He wept over Jerusalem. 💔