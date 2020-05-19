☀ “When the builders laid the foundation of the temple of the LORD, the priests stood in their apparel with trumpets, and the Levites, the sons of Asaph, with cymbals, to praise the LORD, according to the ordinance of David king of Israel. And they sang responsively, praising and giving thanks to the LORD: “For He is good, For His mercy endures forever toward Israel.” Then all the people shouted with a great shout, when they praised the LORD, because the foundation of the house of the LORD was laid. BUT MANY of the priests and Levites and heads of the fathers’ houses, old men who had seen the first temple, wept with a loud voice when the foundation of this temple was laid before their eyes. Yet many shouted aloud for joy, so that the people could not discern the noise of the shout of joy from the noise of the weeping of the people, for the people shouted with a loud shout, and the sound was heard afar off.” ~ Ezra 3:10-13

Contrast the responses of those who were finally back home again in the beloved land of Israel with those who knew old Israel before the captivity. Half the congregation of Israel rejoiced in the new day whilst the other half “belly-ached” what used to be but is no more!

“Father God? I cannot do a thing about what I have lost over my lifetime; from relationships to parents to homes to jobs to possessions and more. But, YOU have been there every step of the way – preserving me, sustaining me and affirming your love for me. Let these things be enough for me! Help me by your Spirit to keep my eyes affixed on YOU and the Son’s soon appearing to take me home to a more glorious place where you dwell in the heavenlies! In Jesus Name. Amen.” 💕