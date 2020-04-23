Habakkuk’s Second Desperate Plea to God for Understanding

💦 “Are You not from everlasting, O LORD my God, my Holy One? We shall not die. O LORD, You have appointed them for judgment; O Rock, You have marked them for correction. You are of purer eyes than to behold evil, And cannot look on wickedness. WHY DO YOU LOOK ON THOSE WHO DEAL TREACHEROUSLY, AND HOLD YOUR TONGUE WHEN THE WICKED DEVOURS A PERSON MORE RIGHTEOUS THAT HE? Why do You make men like fish of the sea, Like creeping things that have no ruler over them? They take up all of them with a hook, They catch them in their net, And gather them in their dragnet. Therefore they rejoice and are glad. Therefore they sacrifice to their net, And burn incense to their dragnet; Because by them their share is sumptuous And their food plentiful. Shall they therefore empty their net, And continue to slay nations without pity?” ~ Habakkuk 1:12-17

Note:

Habakkuk ask the very same question of God that most of us have thought about but were to afraid to ask: “God? If you say you cannot have an evil before your eyes and we are your children – then please tell me why the wicked continue unabated; persecuting your little sheep?”

God has an answer for poor Habakkuk. He has our answer too. The answer is found in the scriptures – specifically, Habakkuk chapter two! 💕

