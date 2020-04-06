💦 Then Jesus went into the temple of God and drove out all those who bought and sold in the temple, and overturned the tables of the money changers and the seats of those who sold doves. And He said to them, “It is written, ‘MY HOUSE SHALL BE CALLED A HOUSE OF PRAYER,’ but you have made it a ‘DEN OF THIEVES.'” Then the blind and the lame came to Him in the temple, and He healed them. But when the chief priests and scribes saw the wonderful things that He did, and the children crying out in the temple and saying, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” they were indignant and said to Him, “Do You hear what these are saying?” And Jesus said to them, “Yes. Have you never read, ‘OUT OF THE MOUTH OF BABES AND NURSING INFANTS YOU HAVE PERFECTED PRAISE’?” Then He left them and went out of the city to Bethany, and He lodged there.” ~ Matthew 21:12-17

As Jesus entered in to Jerusalem to begin His final journey to the cross, He wept over its inhabitants and the city itself – because they did not want His forgiveness of sin but rather, deliverance from Roman rule and the hardship it wrought.

Once inside the city’s walls, Jesus went straight to Herod’s temple – witnessing thieves and robbers taking advantage of Israel’s poorest citizens whom were being sold tainted imperfect doves for sacrifice. These “religious leaders” were profiting off of the name of GOD for financial gain. Jesus’s sorrow turned to a raging anger as their profiteering made a mockery of God the Father’s name… much like many modern day “Christian leaders” of today. (see II Corinthians 2:16-17)

Let this be an eternal warning to everyone who believes Jesus is incapable of exercising righteous anger against the ungodly! (see Psalm 2:10-12)

Lastly, as we Christians offer up pure worship and praise and thanksgiving before our Great God and Savior, Jesus the Christ – let it be pleasing to His ears. However, let us also carefully examine our personal lives too. Why? Because, our obedience to His commands are proportional to our love for Him. (see John 14:14)

“Finally, little sheep. Keep yourselves from idols.” ~ I John 5:21 💕