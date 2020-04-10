One Shall Die for the Many

PROPHECY FULFILLED: 💦 “And one of them, Caiaphas, being high priest that year, said to them, “You know nothing at all, nor do you consider that it is expedient for us that one man should die for the people, and not that the whole nation should perish.” Now this he did not say on his own authority; but being high priest that year he prophesied that Jesus would die for the nation, and not for that nation only, but also that He would gather together in one the children of God who were scattered abroad.” ~ John 11:49-52

Our Mission

William and Sue have been Christ followers serving the Lord for more than 40 years.  Together forever, they realize just how critical today's issues are in relationship to the Church, bible prophecy and the need for individual, corporate and national repentance. They sincerely believe that every issue facing the church today - has an answer found in God's Word, the Holy Bible. It is their hope that this bible teaching website encourages each visitor toward maturity and personal holiness - for our redemption draws nearer by the day. Maranatha! Come Lord Jesus!

Daily Bread

No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.
1 Corinthians 10:13

Who & What is Anti-Christ: Pastor Jack Hibbs

